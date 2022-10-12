'Primo' fast becoming one of SA’s top content creators

Ofentse “Primo” Baloyi, the son of soccer legend Lucas "Rhoo" Radebe, is fast becoming one of SA’s top content creators thanks to his funny social media skits.
But before the viral fame, the 29-year-old attempted to fill his father’s big boots, but failed to match them.
Growing up, Baloyi didn't have a close relationship with his father and for the most part because Radebe was pursuing an international soccer career. As a teen, he'd often see his father from time to time but it was only in his 20s that he and Radebe built a stronger bond.
“I grew up emulating my father, I mean, I wanted to be a football player because of him. He is someone I looked up to and I wanted to be just like him. Of all the kids he has, I think I'm the one who looks more like him... I smile like him, I'm as tall as him," he said.
"I always aimed to impress my dad with my soccer skills but to this day he hasn't really said I am as good as him."
After coming to the realisation that he wasn't going to have a successful career like his father on the field, Baloyi turned to coaching.
"Right after I retired four years ago when I was 25, my dad suggested that I take up coaching. I decided to coach a young squad of kids. I did that right up until last year before my content creation took full force,” he said.
“For many that don’t know, my dad and I are quite similar. We are both funny, talk a lot and are very driven. We sometimes bond over these videos. He’s actually quite enthused by my social media fame… he might not say it but from his behaviour I know he’s very proud of me.”
Born in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, after high school Baloyi went to Monash University where he tried to obtain a degree in economics. He then dropped out and went to Varsity College where he studied strategic management but didn't complete the course. He later settled for a diploma in brand marketing and communication at Vega School Johannesburg.
His moniker Primo stems from his krumping days back in 2010 when he was in high school.
"I’m not quite sure where this whole thing of me being funny came about but I recall having to overcompensate back in high school because I was way shorter than I am now. I think it was because the ladies weren’t trying to see me, so I resorted to being funny to get their attention,” he said.
“I started taking up dancing and acting in high school just to get recognised. I’ve also realised I am not the conventional type of funny… to be honest, I thought being a soccer player or a krump dancer would get the attention I’m receiving today but it’s being funny that’s amassed me all this reception which is something I wasn’t expecting.”
Baloyi said his superpower is taking viral Tik Tok sounds and then re-enacting them into funny and relatable videos of everyday life. He also prides himself on his ability to embody the many characters that his followers have grown to love.
"All I want to do is put smiles on people’s faces ... whether it’s the security guard or cleaning lady… I just like seeing happy faces all around me. Spreading hilarious laughter and cheer is what genuinely makes me happy,” he said.
