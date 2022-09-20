Small business heavily impacted by load-shedding

Load-shedding has left a number of businesses in the dark but it has also forced many entrepreneurs to find creative means to keep their businesses afloat.
Sechaba Mache who owns a fast food eatery in Bekkersdal in Westonaria, now heavily relies on a coal stove to prepare warm meals for his customers during dark hours.
The establishment also has the back-up of two generators to keep customers happy.
“Load-shedding is a serious inconvenience and the sad reality is that we will continue to have electricity problems for a long time. Two years ago I bought two generators and a coal stove for my business. It was a costly business decision but I don’t regret it. When we are loadshed I am able to serve my customers warm meals thanks to this coal stove,” said Mache.
Unfortunately not all businesses can afford to purchase backup generators or coal stoves.
Viwe Ngxokela who sells cooked tripe in Bekkersdal had to throw away most of his products over the weekend due to the implemented stage 6 load-shedding.
“My fridge was loaded with stock worth R500 but I had to throw it all away because we had no electricity for hours, I had to borrow money from friends to buy new stock. This will financially set me back for some months. If load-shedding stage 6 continues for weeks then I might as well close my business,” said Ngxokela.
Ngxokela said now he will stock small portions that must be prepared once delivered.
Hair salon owner Gabriel Bila said the continued blackouts might force him to close shop.
The salon needs warm water for customers that walk in for a quick hair wash. Hair clippers and the music that keeps customers entertained need electricity.
“Last weekend I was expecting many customers that got paid on the 15th, but most of my customers had to do their hair in other areas that had electricity while we were loadshed. It’s a big loss for my business. Government must find a replacement for Eskom because it has made life difficult for many people,” said Bila.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who cut his international trip short and landed in SA on Tuesday morning, is expected to chair a cabinet meeting on Wednesday where the power crisis will top the agenda
nzimandeb@sowetan.co.za
Small business heavily impacted by load-shedding
Food seller acquires coal stove to get going
Image: www.pexels.com
Load-shedding has left a number of businesses in the dark but it has also forced many entrepreneurs to find creative means to keep their businesses afloat.
Sechaba Mache who owns a fast food eatery in Bekkersdal in Westonaria, now heavily relies on a coal stove to prepare warm meals for his customers during dark hours.
The establishment also has the back-up of two generators to keep customers happy.
“Load-shedding is a serious inconvenience and the sad reality is that we will continue to have electricity problems for a long time. Two years ago I bought two generators and a coal stove for my business. It was a costly business decision but I don’t regret it. When we are loadshed I am able to serve my customers warm meals thanks to this coal stove,” said Mache.
Unfortunately not all businesses can afford to purchase backup generators or coal stoves.
Viwe Ngxokela who sells cooked tripe in Bekkersdal had to throw away most of his products over the weekend due to the implemented stage 6 load-shedding.
“My fridge was loaded with stock worth R500 but I had to throw it all away because we had no electricity for hours, I had to borrow money from friends to buy new stock. This will financially set me back for some months. If load-shedding stage 6 continues for weeks then I might as well close my business,” said Ngxokela.
Ngxokela said now he will stock small portions that must be prepared once delivered.
Hair salon owner Gabriel Bila said the continued blackouts might force him to close shop.
The salon needs warm water for customers that walk in for a quick hair wash. Hair clippers and the music that keeps customers entertained need electricity.
“Last weekend I was expecting many customers that got paid on the 15th, but most of my customers had to do their hair in other areas that had electricity while we were loadshed. It’s a big loss for my business. Government must find a replacement for Eskom because it has made life difficult for many people,” said Bila.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who cut his international trip short and landed in SA on Tuesday morning, is expected to chair a cabinet meeting on Wednesday where the power crisis will top the agenda
nzimandeb@sowetan.co.za
EFF wants Eskom CEO, COO and board axed immediately
Eskom cuts slash earning power of Joburg's self-employed
Public enterprises working with Eskom to address load-shedding
Eskom launches three-pronged programme to bolster generation capacity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos