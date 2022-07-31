×

South Africa

Four bust for 'robbing' Road Accident Fund beneficiary of cash and takkies

31 July 2022 - 15:43
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Four arrested for various robberies in KZN. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Four men accused of robbing a Road Accident Fund beneficiary of cash and takkies, among other alleged crimes, will appear in court on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police traced the men to a house in Kwadweshula, on the south coast.

They recovered a rifle, revolver, ammunition, takkies, televisions and a water pump.

Ngcobo said four men aged between 26 and 35 were arrested for possession of stolen goods and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“They have been linked to a house robbery case where a Road Accident Fund beneficiary was robbed of cash, clothing and various takkies in May. They have been linked to seven more house robberies that took place in various areas.”

They are expected to appear in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

