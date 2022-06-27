Black Sheep treatment unfair to minibus taxi drivers
Absence of employment benefits a travesty
The minibus taxi industry is today the most critical pillar of the South African transport sector. The industry is an integral part of the country’s economy. Not only is it the most used and available mode of transport, but it is also the most accessible and affordable for most of the South African population who rely on it for their daily commute.
Without the taxi industry transporting workers, students, job seekers, etc, our economy would grind to a halt. A few times when the industry protested, the economic cost and its impact were massive...
