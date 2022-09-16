Magistrate Martin Morris told murder accused Albert Gama,52, that it was not in the interest of justice for him to be released on bail.
"The state said the life of the accused is in danger, the state also said the applicant doesn't know the names of the witnesses and they know him. The state also said the house where the applicant [Gama] stayed was set alight. The applicant told the court that he suffers hypertension since his arrest and didn't bring a medical certificate to this court.
"This court has come to a conclusion that the applicant's bail be denied," said Morris.
Gama, Sipho Mkhatshwa, 39, Philemon Lukhele, 47,and Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna are accused of abducting and murdering Gardee after she went missing in Mbombela on April 29 while she was shopping with her adopted daughter. Gardee's lifeless body was found about 60km outside Mbombela towards Sabie by timber plantation workers.
Hillary Gardee murder accused denied bail
Image: Mandla Khoza
The Nelspruit magistrate's court has denied bail for one of the four men accused of killing Hillary Gardee.
Magistrate Martin Morris told murder accused Albert Gama,52, that it was not in the interest of justice for him to be released on bail.
"The state said the life of the accused is in danger, the state also said the applicant doesn't know the names of the witnesses and they know him. The state also said the house where the applicant [Gama] stayed was set alight. The applicant told the court that he suffers hypertension since his arrest and didn't bring a medical certificate to this court.
"This court has come to a conclusion that the applicant's bail be denied," said Morris.
Gama, Sipho Mkhatshwa, 39, Philemon Lukhele, 47,and Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna are accused of abducting and murdering Gardee after she went missing in Mbombela on April 29 while she was shopping with her adopted daughter. Gardee's lifeless body was found about 60km outside Mbombela towards Sabie by timber plantation workers.
She had a gunshot wound at the back of her head.
Mkhatshwa's bail was denied while Lukhele and Nkuna abandoned their applications.
All four accused are expected to appear in the same court later today for the state to give them the indictment and also transfer their case to the high court for trial.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos