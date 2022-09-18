×

News

Grin and bear it SA, Eskom is implementing stage 6 rolling blackouts

By Rethabile Radebe - 18 September 2022 - 09:39
The energy parastatal has been escalating blackout stages from the beginning of the week, citing a lack of generation capacity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter

Beleaguered state-owned power utility Eskom implemented stage 6 rolling blackouts on Sunday, putting sharper focus on SA's continuing energy crisis. 

In a brief statement, Eskom said, after the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, stage 6 load-shedding had to be implemented.

“Stage 6 load-shedding was implemented effective 4:16am. Eskom appeals to the public to help conserve electricity.”

The energy parastatal has been escalating blackout stages from the beginning of the week, citing a breakout in generation capacity. 

Stage 5 load-shedding was implemented on Saturday after five generating units had broken down overnight.

The power utility announced this week that it planned to apply to the National Energy Regulator of SA for a 32% tariff increase for the 2023/2024 financial year.

TimesLIVE.

