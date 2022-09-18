Beleaguered state-owned power utility Eskom implemented stage 6 rolling blackouts on Sunday, putting sharper focus on SA's continuing energy crisis.
In a brief statement, Eskom said, after the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, stage 6 load-shedding had to be implemented.
“Stage 6 load-shedding was implemented effective 4:16am. Eskom appeals to the public to help conserve electricity.”
The energy parastatal has been escalating blackout stages from the beginning of the week, citing a breakout in generation capacity.
Stage 5 load-shedding was implemented on Saturday after five generating units had broken down overnight.
The power utility announced this week that it planned to apply to the National Energy Regulator of SA for a 32% tariff increase for the 2023/2024 financial year.
TimesLIVE.
Grin and bear it SA, Eskom is implementing stage 6 rolling blackouts
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter
Beleaguered state-owned power utility Eskom implemented stage 6 rolling blackouts on Sunday, putting sharper focus on SA's continuing energy crisis.
In a brief statement, Eskom said, after the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, stage 6 load-shedding had to be implemented.
“Stage 6 load-shedding was implemented effective 4:16am. Eskom appeals to the public to help conserve electricity.”
The energy parastatal has been escalating blackout stages from the beginning of the week, citing a breakout in generation capacity.
Stage 5 load-shedding was implemented on Saturday after five generating units had broken down overnight.
The power utility announced this week that it planned to apply to the National Energy Regulator of SA for a 32% tariff increase for the 2023/2024 financial year.
TimesLIVE.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos