Artist re-creates what King Shaka Zulu might have looked like if he was alive today

Ever stared at an artwork of a historical figure and wondered what they might look like if they were alive today? Becca Saladin, a graphic designer with a love of archaeology, certainly has — and decided to use her artistic talents to find out.

Saladin gives the prominent characters depicted in old paintings and statues a modern makeover by dressing the subjects in contemporary clothes, giving them sleek hairstyles, and sometimes adding a touch of make-up. The results, which she shares on her Instagram account, Royalty_Now, are quite extraordinary.

Some of the many noteworthy royals she’s tackled so far are the ill-fated Tudor and French queens Anne Boleyn and Marie Antoinette, Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun, and our very own King Shaka.