South Africa

Gang boss Staggie’s son killed in Cape Town

19 September 2022 - 10:17
The son of late gang boss Rashied Staggie was shot dead in Manenberg in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ prathaan

The son of late Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie was shot dead in an alleged gang shooting on Saturday night in Manenberg, Cape Town.

Manenberg police spokesperson Capt Ian Bennett confirmed Abdullah Boonzaaier, 32, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his face.

“The prominent male gang member, from Woodstock, was in Beatrix Lane, Manenberg. He was with a group of males gambling in the roadway when multiple gunshots were fired at him, sending the group scattering.

“Boonzaaier collapsed and succumbed to his fatal injuries at the scene.

“The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested,” he said.

Bennett said a case of murder was opened for investigation and anyone with information can contact Manenberg police on 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the shooting is believed to be gang-relatedt.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police and the suspect is yet to be apprehended,” said Traut.

TimesLIVE

Rashied Staggie, former leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang, was shot several times in the Cape Town suburb of Salt River.

