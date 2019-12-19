Rashied Staggie's body set for brief stopover in Manenberg after Christian funeral
Former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie, who was born a Muslim, will be buried on Saturday after a funeral at a Christian church in Cape Town.
The 56-year-old's body will be taken to Manenberg, stronghold of the Hard Livings, between the funeral in Observatory and burial in Durbanville, TimesLIVE was told on Thursday.
Thousands of people are expected to converge on The Greens sports ground in Manenberg when Staggie's body arrives there.
The former gangster was shot dead by two men while sitting in a car outside his home in London Road, Salt River, on December 13.
A source close to Staggie's family and privy to the funeral arrangements gave SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE the rundown of the programme on Thursday.
The source, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak on behalf of the grieving family, said: “The latest I got from the family was that body viewing will take place between 7am and 8am in London Road, Salt River.
“From there the funeral will proceed to the Jubilee Community Church.”
On its website, Jubilee says: “We are a church made up of people from all kinds of different backgrounds, races, nations and ages who have discovered and accepted the transforming grace and kindness of Jesus Christ. His love and leadership is the reason and foundation of our church life together.”
The source said the service would start at 9am and finish by 11.30am at the latest.
“From the church, the body will proceed to Manenberg and from there it will go to the cemetery in Durbanville.
“The purpose of the Manenberg visit will be to give the people of the community a chance to pay their last respects. It’s also to give them closure. Those are his roots, that is where he comes from.”
The source said the reason Staggie would not be buried next to his twin brother, Rashaad, who was killed during an anti-drugs protest in 1996, was because the gang boss had converted to Christianity.
“I think the twin brother had a Muslim burial. Staggie converted to Christianity — and made a commitment to Christ — a couple of years back,” the source said.
The source said Staggie’s wife is a staunch member of Jubilee Community Church. “I think she started around about the time Staggie converted.”
Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said police would be deployed at the funeral.
“Kindly be advised that there will be sufficient deployment of police, law and order will be maintained during the funeral,” he said.
No one had been arrested for Staggie's murder. “Detectives are following up on all leads, they are working around the clock to solve this case.”