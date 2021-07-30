Hard Livings an intriguing documentary about gangsterism

Director Staggie explores family history

A young man raised in a family of notorious gangsters and drug dealers in Cape Town has turned the family story into a hard-hitting documentary.



Titled Hard Livings, the documentary premiered at Durban Film International Festival (DIFF) that is on virtually and ends on Sunday. It is not surprising that the epic story is one of the best performing at the festival...