Budding industrialist gets funding to study
Shabangu had started fuel-making business
15 September 2022 - 08:07
Budding fuel industrialist Sibusiso Shabangu whose idea to make bricks from plastic developed into an innovative petrol and diesel plant in the backyard of a village home is over the moon that he has been given an opportunity to finish his studies.
Shabangu, 30, from Sibange village, near Malelane, Mpumalanga, studied mechanical engineering but could only study it up to N3 because of lack of funds...
Budding industrialist gets funding to study
Shabangu had started fuel-making business
Budding fuel industrialist Sibusiso Shabangu whose idea to make bricks from plastic developed into an innovative petrol and diesel plant in the backyard of a village home is over the moon that he has been given an opportunity to finish his studies.
Shabangu, 30, from Sibange village, near Malelane, Mpumalanga, studied mechanical engineering but could only study it up to N3 because of lack of funds...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos