The body of a four-year-old boy, Mpenduko Ngcukani, who was reported missing on July 30, was found next to the N11 road near Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Friday, about 5km from his home.
Police said a search was immediately launched by police with the assistance of community members, with no success.
“The investigating officer decided to involve the services of other units to intensify the search.”
With the assistance of the police mounted unit, police divers and the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, Mpenduko's body was located not far from his home.
Police have opened an inquest docket to determine the cause of death.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela sent condolences to the child’s family.
She urged parents to always be on high alert regarding the whereabouts of their children and ensure they do not play without adult supervision.
TimesLIVE
Body of boy, 4, reported missing in July has been found
Image: GARETH WILSON
The body of a four-year-old boy, Mpenduko Ngcukani, who was reported missing on July 30, was found next to the N11 road near Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Friday, about 5km from his home.
Police said a search was immediately launched by police with the assistance of community members, with no success.
“The investigating officer decided to involve the services of other units to intensify the search.”
With the assistance of the police mounted unit, police divers and the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, Mpenduko's body was located not far from his home.
Police have opened an inquest docket to determine the cause of death.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela sent condolences to the child’s family.
She urged parents to always be on high alert regarding the whereabouts of their children and ensure they do not play without adult supervision.
TimesLIVE
Suspects behind bars after the murder of a farmer
Gardee accused asks to be sent to Gauteng prison as he fears for his life
Man who killed girlfriend and stabbed her suspected lover gets life sentence
Married man wanted for killing lover, her son
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos