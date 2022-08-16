Fifth man to appear in court over Gardee murder

A fifth man is expected to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the man believed to be in his 30s was initially taken in for questioning on Sunday afternoon and was later charged with the killing of the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.
"The man is set to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Wednesday facing charges of defeating the ends of justice. He is linked through the cellphone and the laptop of the deceased found in his possession," Mohlala said.
Gardee went missing on April 29, while shopping with her adopted three-year-old daughter. The child was later that day dropped off at Umnenke Street at KaMaGugu, where they resided.
Gardee’s lifeless body with stab wounds, boot prints and a gunshot wound was found by timber plantation workers on May 3, about 60km outside Mbombela towards Sabie.
Four other people – Sipho Mkhatshwa, Albert Gama, Philemon Lukhele and Hlabirwa Rasie Nkuna – have been charged with her murder.
Mkhatshwa has already been denied bail by the same court.
Earlier on Tuesday, Gama and Lukhele had their bail hearing postponed to Thursday.
Gama testified: “I do not know a lady by the name of Hillary Gardee. I’ve never seen her and I never raped or killed her.
“I was never close to Sabie on April 29 and I don’t know that place. On that day, I was at work [Lukhele’s residence] and went to sit with a certain lady who sells fruits in town and later went back to my workplace.
“During my arrest, the police came looking for a man called Khabazela but they were told that there’s only Gama here. They then came to my work station, told me to get into a car. In the car, they told me that there was a child killed at Intsika Guest House [which is owned by Lukhele] and said I raped and killed her, which I denied."
Nkuna is yet to appear on the Gardee matter.
He has been linked to the killings of three other women, including one from Midrand, Johannesburg, whom he met on Facebook. The killing happened last week.
He appeared in court on Monday where his case was postponed to August 22.
Nkune has also been accused of killing his girlfriend Pretty Mazibuko and her cop sister Marcia in Kanyamazane, Mbombela, on May 15 – just 12 days after Gardee’s body was found.
He appeared in the Kanyamazane magistrate's court in connection with the killings of the Mazibuko sisters on Tuesday.
He was remanded in custody until September.
