A Mpumalanga man convicted for the brutal murder of his girlfriend and attempted murder of a man he suspected of being her lover has been slapped with a lengthy prison sentence.
The Mpumalanga High Court handed Tshepo Johannes Ngakane, 32, a life term and further 15-year sentence for the murder of Ntombifuthi Sibeko, 29, and brutal stabbing of the 35-year-old man.
According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, Ngakane’s gruesome crimes unfolded from March 4 2020 when he attacked the man he suspected of being involved with his girlfriend.
“[He] staged an attack on the victim, stabbing him several times and leaving him helpless in the bushes.
“Four days later, [Ngakane] proceeded to attack his girlfriend, stabbing her several times [until] she succumbed to her injuries.
Man who killed girlfriend and stabbed her suspected lover gets life sentence
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
“Neighbours raised an alarm after they saw a two-year-old baby boy walking with bloodstained clothes on the street. The child was identified and a follow-up was made to his residence. Upon arrival, they noticed that the door was forcefully opened.”
Mohlala said the child was Ngakane and Sibeko's child.
Police were called and found Sibeko's body lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds and her ear slightly cut.
Ngakane was nabbed days later and charged with murder, attempted murder and housebreaking.
He was found guilty on August 29 and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years for attempted murder and five more years for housebreaking. All 15 years will be served concurrently with the life imprisonment.
