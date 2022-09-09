R1.4bn in unpaid traffic fines lost in massive testing centre scams
Officials bribed to dump fines on deceased vehicle owners
09 September 2022 - 07:49
The Gauteng government says it has lost at least R1.4bn in unpaid traffic fines due to an elaborate scam at licensing centres that transfer debt to deceased motorists.
A forensic report into the corruption at licensing centres across the province has uncovered that owners of large fleets collude with officials in a fraudulent scam using profiles of dead people in order to avoid paying fines and vehicle licence fees. ..
