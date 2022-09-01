EMS company owner in court for failure to submit company tax

The owner of an emergency services company, his wife and accountant appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday to face charges of fraud, contravention of the Tax Administration Act and failure to submit company income tax.
The state alleges Thapelo Buthelezi, 43, Monica Buthelezi, 41, and Nkosana Sekobane, 42, misrepresented the trading activities of Buthelezi EMS and B EMS close corporation by saying the companies did not trade between 2014 and 2019.
They submitted nil returns to the SA Revenue Service (Sars). However, the companies conducted business with the Free State health department and were paid about R1bn by for emergency medical services during that period.
"The companies were expected to pay tax of R132m,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the Free State Phaladi Shuping said.
Shuping said they also allegedly submitted returns trying to claim refunds of R30m which were not due to them.
“Sars, however, realised the claims were fraudulent and did not pay the refunds.”
Shuping said Sars had recovered about R100m through third-party repayments. He said the revenue service had arranged with the bank to pay Sars any money paid to the companies.
“The accused were each granted bail of R30,000 and the case was postponed to February 23 2023 for outcomes of representations the defence is intending to submit to the director of public prosecutions.”
