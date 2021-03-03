Former senior Eskom official wants tax fraud charges dropped

Former Eskom senior manager France Hlakudi’s, tax matter was postponed to April 22 by the Pretoria regional court on Wednesday.

The postponement was to allow magistrate Adriaan Bekker to hand down judgment in the application brought by the defence for the striking off of the fraud charges in the tax- evasion matter. Hlakudi’s team argued that the fraud charges should not be applicable and should be struck off before the matter proceeds to trial.

The Investigating Directorate argued that Hlakudi intentionally defrauded the SA Revenue Service by failing to disclose his true income, which amounts to an intent to defraud the state.

The fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act charges are in relation to his personal tax affairs and that of his companies, Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation CC, Coxinel Chicken (Pty) Ltd and Bon Services Telcom CC.

Hlakudi was Kusile Power Station's senior manager for capital contracts.

If found guilty, according to the Criminal Law Amendment Act of 1997, a minimum sentence of 15 years is applicable for a first-time offender.

