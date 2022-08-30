Two men were nabbed while allegedly stealing cables in broad daylight on a busy road in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.
The eThekwini municipality said a municipal official raised the alarm when he saw the “brazen” suspects removing cables on Margaret Mncadi Avenue.
Durban metro police arrested the pair within 10 minutes and they were found in possession of tools used to remove the cable.
Cable thieves caught red-handed on busy Durban road
Image: via Facebook
Two men were nabbed while allegedly stealing cables in broad daylight on a busy road in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.
The eThekwini municipality said a municipal official raised the alarm when he saw the “brazen” suspects removing cables on Margaret Mncadi Avenue.
Durban metro police arrested the pair within 10 minutes and they were found in possession of tools used to remove the cable.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos