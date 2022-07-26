×

South Africa

Gauteng top metros lose millions to cable theft

Service delivery budget diverted to repairs

26 July 2022 - 08:12
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

The City of Johannesburg has lost R200m in six months because of cable theft, while Ekurhuleni only spent R4m over the past two years. replacing stolen cables.

Because these metros do not have budgets specifically to deal with cable theft, they have to divert some funds meant for the maintenance of infrastructure to cater for theft of cables. ..

