Gauteng top metros lose millions to cable theft
Service delivery budget diverted to repairs
The City of Johannesburg has lost R200m in six months because of cable theft, while Ekurhuleni only spent R4m over the past two years. replacing stolen cables.
Because these metros do not have budgets specifically to deal with cable theft, they have to divert some funds meant for the maintenance of infrastructure to cater for theft of cables. ..
Gauteng top metros lose millions to cable theft
Service delivery budget diverted to repairs
The City of Johannesburg has lost R200m in six months because of cable theft, while Ekurhuleni only spent R4m over the past two years. replacing stolen cables.
Because these metros do not have budgets specifically to deal with cable theft, they have to divert some funds meant for the maintenance of infrastructure to cater for theft of cables. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos