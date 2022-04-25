×

News

The rebuild: Here’s what eThekwini municipality is doing to restore water infrastructure

25 April 2022 - 14:36
The Gift of the Givers received bottled water at the Cape Town International Convention Centre for victims of the KwaZulu-Natal floods.
Image: Esa Alexander

The eThekwini municipality says it is working around the clock to fix damaged water and sanitation infrastructure destroyed by floods earlier this month.

Residents in affected areas rely on water tankers, donors and temporary water filling stations for access to water while repairs continue. 

The DA and non-governmental organisation Gift of the Givers were among the donors.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday the overall total estimate of the flood damage at this stage is approximately R17bn, while water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu said the estimated cost of damage to water and sanitation infrastructure was more than R1bn. 

Mchunu said control teams had been activated to clean areas classified as hotspots for pollution. 

“oThongathi water treatment plant was completely decimated. As an interim measure, the city is procuring a package plant that will enable us to purify raw water. Working with Umgeni Water, the municipality is also planning to use Hazelmere Dam as an alternate supply,” said the municipality.

Zikalala said repairs relating to water supply in eThekwini were 60% complete. 

“The central and north regions have improved by 50% and 42% respectively. We have reported challenges in the south which are due to the damage to the Umlazi canal pipeline which affects water supply in many parts of the southern region,” he said.

Other measures include: 

  • a temporary pipeline has been installed to ensure water access in Umlazi and neighbouring Isipingo; and 
  • 186 water tankers and nine filling stations have been made available for affected residents. 

Meanwhile, the city offered safety tips and cautioned residents against collecting water from unsafe sources.

