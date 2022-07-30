×

Amnesty for Tshwane residents who have tampered with water, electricity meters

By TiimesLIVE - 30 July 2022 - 11:49
Electricity meter.
Image: Werner Hills

Tshwane will on Sunday launch an amnesty programme for customers who have tampered with their water and electricity connections to record incorrect or lower consumption.

During his budget speech in May, MMC for finance, Peter Sutton said daily electricity theft was costing the city an estimated R470m a year.

To address this he said the city would partner with law-enforcement agencies.

However, customers will be given an opportunity to come clean and apply for amnesty before the city fines them.

The amnesty programme will run for two months, after which “drastic measures will be implemented to deal with transgressors”.

TimesLIVE

Speech Bubbles

