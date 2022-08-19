×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cultural weapon 'gifted by Jacob Zuma' delays trial start for alleged July riot instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile

Firebrand activist says ex-president gave him stick to overcome his legal woes

By Mfundo Mkhize - 19 August 2022 - 14:27
Patriotic Alliance member and former Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, who was arrested for incitement of violence during last year's July riots, arrived at his trial with an embroidered stick that caused concern with security personnel at the Durban magistrate's court.
Patriotic Alliance member and former Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, who was arrested for incitement of violence during last year's July riots, arrived at his trial with an embroidered stick that caused concern with security personnel at the Durban magistrate's court.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The trial of Patriotic Alliance firebrand and former #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile was delayed on Friday after he entered court with a cultural weapon he said was given to him by former president Jacob Zuma.   

Khanyile, who faces charges of incitement of violence during last year’s July riots, clashed with court security personnel, who prevented him from entering the building with his stick.

He said the stick was given to him by Zuma to help him overcome his legal woes.

Khanyile, who has openly supported Zuma, was scheduled to meet with him in February 2021 when he was under house arrest after he was convicted on eight counts, including public violence and inciting violence in 2016. However, he confirmed the meeting was postponed. 

His trial was set down from Monday but was adjourned when he said he didn’t have a legal representative. Magistrate Barney Visagie adjourned the matter to Friday. Advocate Lerato Moela is set to represent Khanyile on that date. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

JULY UNREST | Hawks nab eight more riot instigator suspects in KZN

Eight more people were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Prevention in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday in connection with promoting violence ...
News
1 day ago

Public order policeman among four new arrests by Hawks for July riots

Public order policeman Menzi Blose was one of four people who appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday as part of an operation ...
News
4 days ago

Bonginkosi Khanyile 'confident' of beating July riots instigation charge

Alleged July 2021 riots instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile says he is confident before his trial, which is set to begin in the Durban magistrate’s court ...
News
4 days ago

Duduzile Zuma's name comes up in Hawks' July riots investigation

The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has been named in statements obtained by the Hawks relating to the July unrest.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele