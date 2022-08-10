×

South Africa

WATCH | Dozens of dead fish in Durban river spark health concern

10 August 2022 - 13:00
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Dozens of dead fish have been found at the Isipingo Beach estuary, south of Durban.
Image: Supplied

Scores of dead fish in a south Durban lagoon have prompted a warning from the eThekwini municipality not to collect or consume them.

Footage of the fish has been captured by residents in Isipingo Beach and has been shared widely on social media platforms.

One video shows the dead fish at the river mouth.

The resident identifies the fish as bream, a freshwater species known for its dense, white flesh, usually for consumption.

The municipality posted a public notice on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

“The city would like to caution the public against collecting and consuming dead fish from Isipingo Beach lagoon.

“In the interest of public safety, the city has taken a decision to prohibit access to the affected water courses until repairs to the pump station are finalised.”

On Wednesday, the municipality said a clean-up operation has started.

“Specialist clean-up crews are on site to collect and dispose of the fish in a responsible manner.”

The municipality said an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the pollution.

TimesLIVE

