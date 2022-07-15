Patronage and money derailing ANC – Nzimande
Outgoing SACP leader warns on factionalism
Outgoing SA Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande says black economic empowerment (BEE) is not producing the results it should.
Delivering the SACP's central committee document in Boksburg, on the East Rand, on Thursday, Nzimande said part of the reason SA's current state of the economy was because of BE and cadre deployment. ..
