Domestic worker studied for degree while commuting to work

Thole held on to dream despite all odds

15 July 2022 - 12:05
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Domestic worker Mponegele Jane Thole who recently graduated with a degree at the University of SA (Unisa) studied in the taxi while travelling to work every morning.

The 45-year old who originates from Zebediela in Limpopo told Sowetan how difficult it was to study for the past five years without textbooks while juggling her jobs and motherhood...

