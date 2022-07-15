Domestic worker studied for degree while commuting to work
Thole held on to dream despite all odds
Domestic worker Mponegele Jane Thole who recently graduated with a degree at the University of SA (Unisa) studied in the taxi while travelling to work every morning.
The 45-year old who originates from Zebediela in Limpopo told Sowetan how difficult it was to study for the past five years without textbooks while juggling her jobs and motherhood...
Domestic worker studied for degree while commuting to work
Thole held on to dream despite all odds
Domestic worker Mponegele Jane Thole who recently graduated with a degree at the University of SA (Unisa) studied in the taxi while travelling to work every morning.
The 45-year old who originates from Zebediela in Limpopo told Sowetan how difficult it was to study for the past five years without textbooks while juggling her jobs and motherhood...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos