A train has derailed in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands leaving two people injured.
According to Midlands Emergency Medical Service the incident took place in Balgowan.
“Upon arrival by the first ambulance it was found that two patients had jumped out further up from the accident site.”
“More ambulances were dispatched to assist the injured. All officials are currently on the scene
“The exact cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.”
TimesLIVE
Train derails in KZN injuring two
Image: Midlands EMS
A train has derailed in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands leaving two people injured.
According to Midlands Emergency Medical Service the incident took place in Balgowan.
“Upon arrival by the first ambulance it was found that two patients had jumped out further up from the accident site.”
“More ambulances were dispatched to assist the injured. All officials are currently on the scene
“The exact cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.”
TimesLIVE
Famous Blue Train derails - no passengers on board
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos