Fake kidnap mystery deepens - 'Abducted' teacher back home without a baby

The pregnant teacher initially said to have been abducted has turned herself in to the police, who are still investigating kidnapping charges.

"We are still investigating a kidnapping case for now," said Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini when quizzed if they had opened perjury charges.

Dlamini said Mbali Mvungande, 22, was neither pregnant nor did she have a baby with her when she turned up at the Vosloorus police station on Wednesday evening.

"We are investigating how she disappeared and where she has been. We are also investigating whether she was pregnant or not.

"We will need to take her to the doctor to determine if she was ever pregnant," he said.