Love triangle ends in murder

The neighbours of a man stabbed to death allegedly by his girlfriend have described the couple's relationship as violent.

Christina Tuka, who is 22 years old, appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court yesterday on a charge of murder after she allegedly killed her 28-year-old boyfriend on Sunday.

Wearing a black hoodie, Tuka seemed uncertain of what was happening around her as she appeared briefly and then was led back into the holding cells.

Her matter was postponed to Tuesday for a formal bail application. The family of the deceased, who attended the court session, refused to comment, saying they were yet to identify his body.

Tshepo Sithole, the couple's neighbour in Bophelong, south of Johannesburg, told Sowetan that the couple's arguments would sometimes become physical.

"This guy sometimes hit this girl [Tuka]," said Sithole.