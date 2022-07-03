Nine accused to reappear in court for allegedly beating man to death

Nine people are set to return to the Taung magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder of a man accused of housebreaking, said North West police.

Oleogeng Donald Bohelo, 29, Tumisang Duncan Lobelo, 23, Bakang Makolonkwane, 42, Mosepele Gideon Mompati, 64, Amos Mbolelo Sanoke, 27, Grace Molemoeng Segacwe, 41, Frans Seabelo Thae, 54, Gobonamang Thae, 39, and Tekoetsile Francis Thae, 58, were arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday.

Police said 19-year-old Dikakanyo Sanoke was at his home in Loselong Village, Pudimoe, on Tuesday afternoon, when the accused allegedly fetched and forcefully took him to nearby bushes.