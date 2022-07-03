×

South Africa

Nine accused to reappear in court for allegedly beating man to death

03 July 2022 - 13:01
Nine people have been arrested for beating a man to death in Potchefstroom.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Nine people are set to return to the Taung magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder of a man accused of housebreaking, said North West police. 

Oleogeng Donald Bohelo, 29, Tumisang Duncan Lobelo, 23, Bakang Makolonkwane, 42, Mosepele Gideon Mompati, 64, Amos Mbolelo Sanoke, 27, Grace Molemoeng Segacwe, 41, Frans Seabelo Thae, 54, Gobonamang Thae, 39, and Tekoetsile Francis Thae, 58, were arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday.

Police said 19-year-old Dikakanyo Sanoke was at his home in Loselong Village, Pudimoe, on Tuesday afternoon, when the accused allegedly fetched and forcefully took him to nearby bushes.

He was allegedly accused of housebreaking and beaten to death.

“The accused were traced, arrested and appeared before the court for the first time on Wednesday [where they were] remanded in custody.”

Police say further arrests are imminent.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena, warned that “police will not tolerate lawlessness and that those who undermine the authority of the state will be dealt with accordingly”.

TimesLIVE

