Bus carrying mourners overturns, leaving at least 45 injured

A bus transporting mourners from a funeral overturned in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Sunday.

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said paramedics and security officers were dispatched to the scene after 4pm.

They found the bus lying on its side and about 45 people had been injured.

“The injured were freed from the wreckage with assistance from Rusa members and the public.

“Those who were injured sustained mild to moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital by private and provincial ambulance services.

“According to passengers, the occupants of the bus were friends and family members returning to Waterloo from a funeral in Buffelsdraai, Verulam, when the accident occurred.”

Balram said the driver allegedly fled the scene.

