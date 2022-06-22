×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No date set for release of SA Human Rights Commission report on unrest

22 June 2022 - 11:57
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to members of his legal team after giving testimony at the SAHRC hearing on the July 2021 unrest. He said SA needed to go through a healing process after the deadly unrest that rocked the nation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to members of his legal team after giving testimony at the SAHRC hearing on the July 2021 unrest. He said SA needed to go through a healing process after the deadly unrest that rocked the nation.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) had not yet set a date for the release of its report on the July 2021 unrest.

The commission's acting CEO Chantal Kisoon told TimesLIVE on Wednesday it would be released once the commission was satisfied it was ready to do so.

“We understand that the country is expecting the report to get answers on the causes, outcomes and responses with regards to the July [2021] unrest. The commission must balance this need with its responsibility to provide a report that satisfies its need for objectivity, quality and veracity of information it has received, given the significance of the issues traversed.”

The commission was analysing evidence received — oral and written submissions — and engaging with witnesses for additional information where required.

“We are awaiting a few written responses to queries as we deliberate on the evidence and begin developing our report,” she said.

The commission was satisfied it was able to gather a wide range of evidence from ordinary South Africans — victims, witnesses, experts, government officials, ministers and the president — who came to testify about their experiences, pain and suffering stemming from the unrest.  

“A large number of people availed themselves to support the hearings. This support and the information we received provided rich insights to inform our deliberations. It has also provided benefits to the public who were able to see and hear what was being shared with the SAHRC.

“In this way, the hearings themselves provided a measure for healing and hope. The hearings have largely proceeded without many challenges. While unprecedented, the commission has had the benefit of experience in convening investigative probes in the past and this has assisted in the successful convening of this hearing.

“The commission has, however, been mindful about the use of limited resources and to be aware of the need to respond with its findings without undue delay. The hearings have also provided opportunities for other stakeholders to form and implement responses, whether at the level of actions taken in respect of the SAPS, or in the context of rebuilding and supporting efforts by human rights defenders.”

TimesLIVE

Final sitting for SAHRC panel probing July 2021 unrest

The SA Human Rights Commission will on Tuesday conclude hearing oral evidence in the investigative hearing into the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
1 day ago

Scale and ferocity of July 2021 unrest was unforeseen, admits Ramaphosa

“We were not fully forewarned about it," was the startling admission made on Friday by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he appeared before the SA Human ...
News
2 months ago

"I was troubled by food items recovered from looters' homes during July riots" - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he was troubled by the images of food being recovered from homes of those who had looted shops during last year's ...
News
2 months ago

Factionalism challenges in the ANC are being dealt with, says Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has told the SA Human Rights Commission that the use of state resources to fight factional battles within the party ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'