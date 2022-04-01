Factionalism challenges in the ANC are being dealt with, says Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) that the use of state resources to fight factional battles within the party should never happen again.

“These are some of the challenges and problems that we are dealing with through our process of renewing in the party and making sure that the party is properly repositioned to a point to where we do not ever use state resources to fight internal battles within the governing party,” he said.

Ramaphosa was responding to a question put to him by commissioner Buang Jones, who asked him about the underlying issues that resulted in the July unrest.

He replied: “What is suggested by the Africa Report [expert panel report] is that factionalism within the governing party has had an impact on a number of things that happened in the state and that is what has been put forward.

“The Mufamadi report also refers to factionalism within the state security agency apparatus.”