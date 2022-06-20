Truck drivers not a scarce skill in SA, says labour minister Thulas Nxesi

There is no shortage of skilled truck drivers in the country, employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said on Monday.

He said this finding was made after inspections by the departments of employment and labour and home affairs.

Nxesi was giving an update on issues in the trucking industry. This comes as tensions continue to rise among local truck drivers who have continued to block national roads, highlighting their dissatisfaction with what they have described as the high rate of the employment of foreign truck drivers in SA.

On Monday an update was given on the engagements of the road and freight interministerial committee, which consists of Nxesi, transport minister Fikile Mbalula, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and police minister Bheki Cele.

Presenting the report, Nxesi said while some operators have asserted that SA lacked skilled truck drivers, the inspections and law enforcement operations have found that truck driving was an abundant skill in SA and therefore not a scarce skill as purported by some operators.