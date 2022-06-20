Banyana coach Ellis names strong squad for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named a strong 26-member squad for next month's 2023 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Awcon) to be hosted by Morocco.

Banyana are in a potentially tough group C which includes perennial rivals Nigeria, neighbours Botswana and unpredictable Burundi as they will be looking to progress to the next round.

Banyana will open their campaign against the Super Falcons of Nigeria on July 4 and that match will be followed by fixtures against Burundi and Botswana to complete their assignments in group C.

Top two teams will proceed to the quarterfinal stage where they will be looking for another inspired performance to qualify for the semi-finalists stage that comes with automatic qualification for the for 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Banyana Banyana 2022 Awcon Squad

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC)

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Sundowns), Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk), Janine Van Wyk (JVW), Bambanani Mbane (Sundowns), Bongeka Gamede (UWC), Noko Matlou (Eibar)

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (AC Milan), Nomvula Kgoale (Parquesdesol), Linda Motlhalo (Djugardens), Thalea Smidt (Sundowns), Khosona Biyela (Sporting Gijon), Amogelang Motau (UWC), Robin Moodaly (JVW), Sibulele Holweni (UWC)

Forwards: Jermaine Seopasenwe (Braga), Melinda Kgadiete (Sundowns), Xoxola Cesane (Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies), Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto)

Standby Players: Kebotseng Moletsane, Tiisetso Makhubela, Thubelihle Shamse

