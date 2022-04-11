Undertaker denies ‘robbing’ client

‘Mogale agreed to upgrade’

Rebafeti Funeral Services owner Seabotseng Phetoe claims Simon Mogale had agreed to upgrade from a flat lid coffin to a three-tier one which costs more.



"He came to my office to claim we offered him the flat lid coffin that was part of his package but he said he didn't want that one anymore. He wanted a three-tier coffin and I told him he'd have to top up with R8,000 and the R1,500 to polish the tombstone and the grave fee...