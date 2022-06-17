Maduka feels more secure at Maritzburg

The 51-year-old Malawian, who skippered Celtic in his prime, appears to be hell-bent on proving his coaching credential. Maduka sees no reason why he can't transform Mariztburg to be a decent side, having been synonymous with relegation in recent campaigns. Maduka replaces Ernst Middendorp, who was sacked two weeks ago after ending the term 12th on the standings.

"It was very important for me to move. Anything in football and in life is a risk. For you to be a hero, you start from being a zero... you must come from somewhere. As much as Maritzburg have been fighting relegation, they're a team that has potential,'' said Maduka.

"Maritzburg are capable of achieving things just like Royal, people didn't expect them to do well but we transformed the team to be what it is today. The same thing can happen with Maritzburg. It's a big challenge but we're ready for that challenge."

Maduka will be assisted by another former Celtic player Ditheko Mototo at the Team of Choice. The pair share a strong bond, having worked together at Celtic and Royal before the latter fired Mototo towards the end of last season.