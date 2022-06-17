Maduka feels more secure at Maritzburg
Malawian says dumping Royal was risk worth taking
Coach John Maduka has implied his decision to leave Royal AM for Maritzburg United was more about safeguarding his future.
On Wednesday, Maduka dumped Durban-based Royal for Maritzburg. Many didn't see Maduka's decision coming after doing a stellar job at Thwihli Thwahla last season, where he guided them to finish third on the log, despite having had a week to prepare for the campaign after relocating to KZN as a result of purchasing Bloemfontein Celtic's status.
"It was a personal decision to leave Royal AM. I had a good relationship with the chairlady [Shauwn Mkhize] and the players at the club. I wanted to try a different challenge. It was a decision I had to make. In life you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow,'' said Maduka, who penned a three-year contract with the Team of Choice.
The 51-year-old Malawian, who skippered Celtic in his prime, appears to be hell-bent on proving his coaching credential. Maduka sees no reason why he can't transform Mariztburg to be a decent side, having been synonymous with relegation in recent campaigns. Maduka replaces Ernst Middendorp, who was sacked two weeks ago after ending the term 12th on the standings.
"It was very important for me to move. Anything in football and in life is a risk. For you to be a hero, you start from being a zero... you must come from somewhere. As much as Maritzburg have been fighting relegation, they're a team that has potential,'' said Maduka.
"Maritzburg are capable of achieving things just like Royal, people didn't expect them to do well but we transformed the team to be what it is today. The same thing can happen with Maritzburg. It's a big challenge but we're ready for that challenge."
Maduka will be assisted by another former Celtic player Ditheko Mototo at the Team of Choice. The pair share a strong bond, having worked together at Celtic and Royal before the latter fired Mototo towards the end of last season.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.