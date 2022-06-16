Mental health one of the hurdles today's youth are grappling with in SA

From early childhood 13-year-old Fatima had been suffering from anxiety.

As she became older her mental health worsened so much that she started having severe panic attacks that negatively affected her schooling and resulted in her being treated in a psychiatric hospital.

But the hospital experience did not make things easier for the teenager as she had to share a ward with adults, which she found “terrifying”.

“Why would the doctor send me to a hospital with adults ... where people are tied up? I hate it here.”

In another SA heath facility, 15-year-old Andile, who was diagnosed with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), regularly needed to go to a community clinic for check-ups and medication. But the pursuit of heath services often meant he had to skip school and his mother had to take a day off work to take him to the clinic for every appointment.