Gauteng safety MEC takes pupils on prison visit to deter them from crime

Also present was Gauteng community safety northern corridor official Frans Sema, who said the purpose of the session was to expose the youth to life in correctional services facilities to deter them from erratic and delinquent behaviour.

“In addition, we want to give young inmates an opportunity to make amends and build resilience among themselves,” Sema said.

Inmates shared their personal experiences with pupils to create awareness around issues of crime.

“Most of the smart young people are the ones who find themselves in conflict with the law because they believe through their intelligence, they can run away with murder,” Sisulu said.

Mazibuko encouraged offenders to use the facilities available at the centre.

“Make use of the resources available in here like the school to study, attain skills and qualifications in order to enhance your job prospects when you exit the correctional facility.

“We would like to encourage young offenders to advise our learners here today that there is no good or soft life in prison, because once you are in here you lose all your freedom such as movement since there are restrictions and limits here,” Mazibuko said.

