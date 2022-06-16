×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA should consider Russian crude imports: Gwede Mantashe

By Anait Miridzhanian - 16 June 2022 - 10:27
Residents queue in their cars to buy petrol in Johannesburg before steep price hikes on May 31. File photo.
Residents queue in their cars to buy petrol in Johannesburg before steep price hikes on May 31. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Wednesday said SA should consider importing crude oil from Russia as part of efforts to curb rising fuel prices which have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“We should consider importing crude oil from Russia at a low price because it is not sanctioned,” he said during a parliamentary debate on fuel prices.

The US and the EU have announced sanctions on Russian oil imports, prompting many oil importers to shun trade with Moscow and pushing spot prices for Russian crude to record discounts against other grades.

But the US and EU sanctions do not formally prohibit consumers outside their jurisdictions from buying Russian oil and SA's fellow members of the Brics group of emerging nations, India and China, have snapped up cheap Russian oil.

SA has close historical ties to Moscow due to the Soviet Union's support for the anti-apartheid struggle.

It abstained from a UN vote denouncing the invasion of Ukraine and last month President Cyril said “bystander countries” were suffering due to sanctions against Russia.

Like governments around the world, SA has rolled out subsidies to ease pressure on consumers from higher fuel costs. In May it extended a fuel levy reduction at an estimated cost of R4.5bn in lost government revenue.

Reuters

Ramaphosa hits back: ‘If I step aside it would imply I interfered with the police investigation’

The president said stepping aside would spark suspicion he is interfering with the police investigation process.
News
3 days ago

Mantashe comes to Ramaphosa's defence: ANC president 'persecuted for being a victim of a crime'

For the first time in history, a president is being persecuted for being a victim of a crime and not because they stole from taxpayers, says ANC ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'