Practical tips for tenants and landlords from the Gauteng Rental Housing Tribunal
Tips for tenants
- Create a master file for your lease agreement, the form of communication and correspondence with your landlady/landlord, receipts, rent statements and joint entry inspection checklists.
- Establish upfront whether rent is inclusive of municipal services.
- Your deposit should be kept in an interest-bearing account held by a financial institution and tenants have a right to request a statement of the interest earned on the money at any time during their tenancy. The deposit and its interest should be paid out to the tenant when the lease agreement expires.
- Use tribunal information offices situated in different municipal offices across Gauteng for advice.
Tips for landlords
- Act immediately once a tenant fails to pay rent by approaching the tribunal for an order instead of resorting to self-help mechanisms that are unlawful.
- Issue receipts as proof of payment of rent.
- Keep a record of municipal statements.
Types of disputes received by the tribunal in 2021
Non-payment of rent = 37.78%
Deposit = 13.7%
Eviction = 10.94%
Cut off of services = 9.67%
Lockout = 7.5%
Lease = 7.38%
Charges rental/services = 5.7%
Maintenance = 3.29%
Attachment = 2.47%
Damages = 1.56%
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.