Control that green-eyed monster called jealousy

Moholo said that while it may not be the kind of feeling many would be proud to admit to, jealousy is a natural feeling that should be acknowledged rather than suppressed.

“Everyone has that natural feeling of envy or jealousy within them. It’s a natural feeling and does not necessarily make you a bad friend. When you find yourself feeling jealous, it’s best to acknowledge it and not be in denial,” she said.

These are sentiments that life coach Fezy Thwala shares.

According to her, jealousy is common in the connections we have throughout our lives and friendships are no exception.

As such, the acknowledgment of jealousy and other negative feelings is best as this allows for the chance to introspect and be honest with yourself.

“Jealousy is primarily caused by insecurities, feelings of not being good enough, unrealistic expectations and even the perception of what happiness should look like for us. Acknowledging our emotions gives us a wake-up call to see our insecurities for what they are in order to do the necessary inner work,” said Thwala.

Furthermore, acknowledging feelings of jealousy enables us to reduce the chance of these feelings spiralling out of control.

“Jealousy is often followed by feelings of guilt. We find ourselves feeling guilty for feeling jealous. And when we don’t acknowledge that feeling of guilt, we may also pile up other negative emotions too. This does not help the situation in any way,” she said.