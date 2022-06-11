×

South Africa

Ex-spy chief Muofhe is SA’s new ambassador in South Sudan

11 June 2022 - 11:53
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
The former director of the State Security Agency, Mahlodi Muofhe, is SA's new ambassador to South Sudan.
Image: Masi Losi

Former State Security Agency head Mahlodi Sam Muofhe has been appointed as SA’s ambassador to South Sudan. He will leave for his new posting on Sunday.

Muofhe is among new ambassadors who two months ago met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria during the 2022 heads of mission conference (HoMC22), a platform for strategic discussion among SA’s internationally deployed senior diplomats.

Muofhe was the head of SSA’s domestic intelligence section until the end of August, when he left after reaching retirement age. 

His departure left a vacuum at the agency as the head of its foreign branch, Robert McBride, had been placed on suspension.

In December 2021, SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE reported that Muofhe declined a nomination for the post of inspector-general of intelligence.

TimesLIVE

