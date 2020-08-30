'Fanatics' planned to open fire on black people to 'bring numbers down': state

Knoesen and co-accused Eric Abrams, 55, Erroll Abrams, 49, and Raina Heymans, 54, were arrested in November for allegedly planning to engage in terrorist activities.

The indictment he was served with on Friday details charges against him.

These are: planning to carry out terrorist attacks; incitement to carry out terrorist attacks; recruiting people to carry out terrorist attacks; and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The matter was postponed until October 22.

In the indictment, the state alleges Knoesen, during January and November last year, unlawfully and intentionally planned or prepared to engage in terrorist activity in SA. The state said the activity would have involved the systematic repeated or arbitrary use of violence by any means, causing serious injury or death of any number of people and causing the destruction of or substantial damage to property, as well as creating a serious public emergency situation or a general insurrection in the country.

“The said terrorist activities would have been perpetrated by using firearms, assault rifles, hand grenades, rocket launchers and explosive devices.

“The attacks would have been directed against people and institutions of the SA government as well as African SA citizens and certain sectors of the émigré community,” the indictment read.

The indictment said acts of planning included the establishment of the resistance movement, also known as the Crusaders or Crusaders NCRM.

Knoesen appointed himself commander-in-chief, giving himself the rank of general, and embarked on a recruitment drive.

The state said the planning also included Knoesen using social media platforms to advertise his plans to carry out their attacks and to call on former and current members of the security forces and members of the public to join him in carrying out these attacks.