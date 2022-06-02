Rapid rise in Mumbai pushes India's Covid-19 numbers to month high

India's health ministry reported 3,712 new coronavirus infections for the past twenty four hours on Thursday, the highest in nearly a month, driven up by a record number cases recorded in the financial capital, Mumbai.

The city reported 739 cases on Wednesday night, more than double the number it had recorded just two days earlier, 318.

“Trend graph of Mumbai shows a silent wave, mild omicron variants. Protect vulnerables, keep close watch on hospitalisation,” Shashank Joshi, a member of the state government task force on Covid-19 said on Twitter late on Wednesday.