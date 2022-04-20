Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs
Fidelity Services Group is offering a R100,000 reward for anyone who can provide the company with information which will lead to the successful arrest and conviction of the alleged arsonist operating in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg.
In the latest incident on April 6, a large family home in lower Houghton was gutted.
Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, said over the past 16 months homes in Bryanston, Houghton, Dunkeld, Illovo, Hyde Park and surrounding areas have reported fires which may be linked to an alleged arsonist.
Bartmann said Fidelity will be following up on all leads in the hope that if the fires are linked, the arsonist can be brought to book.
The company is also running a tip-off line 083-939-0300 for anyone who has information relating to these events.
“We have been in consultation with other security providers in these areas and the police and have escalated these cases as a high priority.
“We are hoping with additional resources and manpower deployed and the incentive offered, this will encourage anyone with authentic information to step forward and lead to a successful arrest,” Bartmann said.
In one of the latest incidents, the arsonist was alleged to have beaten an elderly man he found in the house before setting it alight.
In previous incidents, there were allegations he raided fridges and cupboards, defecated on floors and then set the houses alight.
TimesLIVE
