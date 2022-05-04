Nightclub kidnap stories are fake news, police say

Gauteng police have cautioned social media users against spreading unconfirmed information about people being drugged and kidnapped at restaurants and nightclubs.

This comes after a number of unconfirmed reports were shared on social media about people being drugged and going missing at a popular establishment in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

On Monday a Twitter user relayed the story of how they had seen two women collapse at the eatery/club then get carried out by bouncers and put into two luxury cars. The person said they tried to intervene but were unable to before the cars sped off.

SAPS spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said two women who were seen "forced" into cars were in fact picked up by their families.

"Gauteng police have taken note of the viral tweet about two women who were allegedly forced into two sedans at a local night club in Woodmead. The validity of the tweet was investigated and it can be confirmed that the two women were not kidnapped but in fact picked up by their next of kin contrary to what has been purported on social media," said Sello.

She confirmed that a man [named as] Kgalalelo Tolo, who was reported missing after being last seen at the same restaurant in the area, died after being hit by a car.

"On another incident a 33-year-old [man] Kgalelelo Tolo was reported missing after he was last seen leaving the same night club in Woodmead on Friday, 29 April 2022. Unfortunately, further investigations revealed that Tolo was allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run accident while apparently walking back to his place of residence. His next of kin [have] been notified," said Sello.