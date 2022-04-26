Girl, 4, in kidnap-for-ransom ordeal rescued, suspects nabbed during money drop

A kidnap-for-ransom money drop was foiled near the Eastgate Mall in Johannesburg on Monday night, leading to the safe return of a four-year-old girl.

She was physically unharmed, said national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, who commended the SAPS’ national task team responsible for investigating organised criminal syndicates involved in kidnappings for ransom.

The girl was kidnapped last Thursday at a school in Springs by a woman who pretended to be her child minder.

Her kidnappers then demanded millions of rand for her safe return.