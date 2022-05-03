IN PICS | Celebration and feasting as Muslim community observes Eid

After a 30-day fast, the Muslim community in SA celebrated Eid ul Fitr on Monday.

Members of the Mountview Mosque in Cape Town spent Sunday night moon sighting and cooking for those less fortunate.

The festival, which marks the end of the fast of Ramadan, is celebrated during the month of Shawwal.

It is a time when Muslims pray, spend time with family and friends, give gifts, share food and do acts of kindness through charity work.