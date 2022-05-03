×

South Africa

IN PICS | Celebration and feasting as Muslim community observes Eid

By TimesLIVE - 03 May 2022 - 15:27
Muslims greet each other after the Eid ul Fitr prayer at the Mountview Mosque in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

After a 30-day fast, the Muslim community in SA celebrated Eid ul Fitr on Monday.

Members of the Mountview Mosque in Cape Town spent Sunday night moon sighting and cooking for those less fortunate. 

The festival, which marks the end of the fast of Ramadan, is celebrated during the month of Shawwal.

It is a time when Muslims pray, spend time with family and friends, give gifts, share food and do acts of kindness through charity work.

The Nakhlistan feeding scheme, with more than 300 volunteers, cooked 181 pots of food in Athlone and fed thousands of people on the Cape Flats and in informal settlements on the day of Eid ul Fitr.
Image: Esa Alexander
Volunteers cooked huge pots of food for people on the Cape Flats and in informal settlements in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander
Three-year-old Mohammad Ridwaan Tape with his father Raafiek during the Eid ul Fitr prayer at the Mountview Mosque in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

TimesLIVE

