South Africa

KZN police arrested 259 suspects for rape, kidnapping and child abduction in March

08 April 2022 - 14:14
KwaZulu-Natal police said reporting cases of women and child abuse was the only way to ensure safe and secure communities for vulnerable groups. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The office of the police commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal has called on communities to work with it in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and child abuse.

It said in March alone, authorities in its family violence, child protection and sexual offences units arrested 259 suspects for rape, kidnapping, child abduction and sexual exploitation.

The office said 26 suspects were convicted and nine were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Authorities said some cases are still on trial and are expected to result in more suspects being charged and sentenced. 

They said reporting cases of women and child abuse was the only way to ensure safe and secure communities for vulnerable groups. 

“The fight against the abuse of children and women is a 365-day commitment that requires all of us to act in our province. We encourage all victims to never be afraid to speak out, and we salute those who stand their ground by reporting perpetrators instead of shielding them.”

TimesLIVE

