House sale stymied by Alex man who intercepted payment

A 20-year-old from Alexandra in Johannesburg stands accused of intercepting an email account to swap payment in an Eastern Cape property sale to another bank account.

He was arrested for fraud by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team this month.

Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said a firm of attorneys in Makhanda received instructions from an estate agency to handle a property transfer between the buyer and the seller. The attorneys requested banking details from the buyer via email.

“The email was reportedly returned with incorrect banking details and purporting it was from the buyer.”

The attorneys deposited more than R236,000 into the account but the transfer could not be finalised due to their alleged nonpayment.

A case was opened and the suspect was traced to Alex.

“Allegations are that the suspect intercepted the email account of the victim and diverted the funds to another bank account,” said Mgolodela.

